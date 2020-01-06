Dog pulled from rubble of Detroit home explosion expected to recover

DETROIT – Authorities believe Saturday’s house explosion on Detroit’s west side was probably caused by gas, but investigators are still clearing debris and working to determine the cause.

A dog was found Saturday night underneath the rubble. She is expected to be recover.

Theresa Sumpter, founder and director of Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue said it’s a blessing that man’s best friend survived the explosion.

“She was literally buried under bricks. We couldn’t even see her," Sumpter said. "We couldn’t see the dog. They were literally chucking bricks and debris off of a pile.”

The dog -- now named Miracle, for obvious reasons -- was trapped underneath debris and ruble for 15 minutes before dramatically being rescued by nearly every first responder on scene.

“There was Detroit firefighters, Detroit police officers, some agents from the ATF, some DTE Energy workers that were trying to uncover this dog,” Sumpter said.

The 5-year-old dog broke her pelvis but despite all she’s been though, it looks like Miracle wasn’t just rescued from explosion.

“We are concerned that whoever was caring for her was not taking proper care of her," Sumpter said. “We do see that her body condition is not good. She should definitely weigh more.”

Miracle was badly malnourished. Her ribs and spine are visible poking through her skin.

“We were just so happy to see that she was alive and that she’s going to go on to live a very happy life," Sumpter said. "We’re going to make sure of it.”

Whether or not she goes back to her original owners -- that’ll be decided down the line.

“She will be held on stray hold. She’ll be with us for a while, while she’s recovering," Sumpter said. “We’ll see if somebody tries to claim her and we’ll deal with that at the time.”

Six people were rushed to a local hospital with injuries -- five are being treated for burns, one is being treated for smoke inhalation.