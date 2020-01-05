‘It was crazy’ -- Detroit neighborhood in shock after house explodes

DETROIT – A westside neighborhood is left rattled and wondering why it happened. Several adults have been taken to the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6 injured in house explosion on Detroit’s west side

For hours, multiple fire and police crews blocked off the Evergreen neighborhood on Detroit’s Westside, Saturday night.

“There are flames everywhere. Man, it was crazy, that’s all I can say is, it was crazy,” said Daniel Lyons.

Detroit fire officials said they are investigating a possible explosion inside the home on Evergreen on Detroit’s Westside. Fire crews said they believe there was a possible gas leak. You mix that problem, with someone inside lighting a cigarette and you have an explosion.

Daniel Lyons said he heard the boom, from inside his home on the next block, “We’re talking about an explosion that you would hear on YouTube or something like that. Man, I thought we were going World War III, I’m not going to hold you up,” said Lyons.

The power of the explosion could be seen instantly. Local 4 crews saw two doors from the home in the middle of the street, glass everywhere and debris outside the home covered the yard.

Local 4 confirmed, six people were inside the home at the time, all of them were in their 20s and 30s. They all have second to third degree burns on their bodies, “Thank God, it didn’t have a chain reaction, on somebody else’s house, or something like that,” said Lyons.

All six people are recovering, two of them also have smoke inhalation. There are no fatalities.