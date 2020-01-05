Victims of Detroit house fire recovering in hospital Sunday morning

DETROIT – A house explosion on Detroit’s west side sent several people in the hospital Saturday night.

Now investigators are working to find out exactly what caused the blast. Several victims were still recovering in the hospital Sunday morning.

DTE cut off gas lines after the explosion and is working on conducting its own investigation.

For hours multiple fire and police crews blocked off the Evergreen neighborhood where the fire happened.

Local 4′s cameras were rolling as firefighters tried to put out the blaze.

A dog was recovered in the rubble as well. That dog is going to be fine. Another thing Local 4 cameras caught was crews pulling what appears to be an assault rifle from the rubble. Firefighters say they found it next to a bed.

Local 4′s Victor Williams was live from the scene where the fire broke out Sunday morning. Watch the video above for the latest updates.