No hazardous materials found at Sanilac County property, investigation continues

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. – On Monday law enforcement officers from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, along with representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency conducted a site visit at property owned by Gary Sayers in Sanilac County.

Sayers owns the Madison Heights business Electro-Plating Services that is responsible for a leak of contaminant hexavalent chromium, which recently appeared nearby on the I-696 shoulder.

State and federal officials at the Sanilac County property found an increase of scrap material on site since a 2017 visit, including empty totes and containers.

However, initial reports indicate no hazardous materials on site, nor visual evidence of a dump that would have resulted in discolored soil or dead vegetation. Also, while an empty 300 gallon plastic tote was found in a creek on the property, the water in the creek is clear.

The investigation is in response to several inquiries to Sanilac County Emergency Management regarding the property in Marion Township.

EGLE continues to investigate the site to verify the preliminary report. Final results are expected as early as Jan. 7.

