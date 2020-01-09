18ºF

Local News

Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn calls Japanese justice system corrupt

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

BEIRUT – Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn slammed the Japanese justice system Tuesday.

Ghosn is a fugitive after leaving Japan, saying if he stayed, he would have been put into five years of solitary confinement before a conviction for allegedly stealing company funds.

Hear what Ghosn had to say in the video above.

