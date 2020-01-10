Fears grow that weather may threaten Plymouth Ice Festival

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – This weekend’s weather forecast has led to concerns about how the ice will survive at the Plymouth Ice Festival.

Temperatures aren’t very cold and heavy rain is expected Saturday, leading to concerns that the ice used to make sculptures will melt. The fest is an annual event that features carved ice around Downtown Plymouth.

Right now, the dry ice is under tarps, creating a refrigerator effect that will hopefully keep it frozen.

