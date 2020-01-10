Unknown man wanted for attempted Van Buren Township home invasion

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a Van Buren Township home invasion that happened Wednesday afternoon.

The attempted home invasion was reported around 12:26 p.m. in the area of Ecorse and Hannan. Police say the man entered the homeowner’s property after removing the lock from the gate and then checked all the doors.

The wanted man is described as white, 35-45 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium to heavy build. He was wearing a black and green coat with a US flag on the upper left sleeve, blue jeans and black shoes at the time.

The vehicle is an older model pick-up truck, black or dark blue, with a chrome front bumper bent down and out and the front grill blacked out or missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-699-8905.