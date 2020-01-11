46ºF

Livonia businesses, community replace stolen Boy Scouts trailer

Trailer was full of equipment

LIVONIA, Mich. – Livonia businesses and residents came together to replace a trailer and equipment after it was stolen from a Boy Scout troop.

The trailer belonging to Boy Scout Troop #732 was full of gear. The trailer was stolen earlier this week from the Elks Lodge.

When the community heard about the theft, it came together to get the boys a new one. Livonia police donated a lock, and a resident offered to keep the new trailer locked in a secure location.

“Thank you so much. Thank you for hearing our story and helping us out. We thank you so much,” Brenden Kornacki said.

