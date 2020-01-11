36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

36ºF

Local News

Southfield Freeway closed at Outer Drive due to flooding

Freeway closed in both directions

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Traffic Alerts, Wayne County, Southfield Freeway
Traffic alert (WDIV)
Traffic alert (WDIV)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – The Southfield Freeway (M-39) is closed at Outer Drive due to rising flood waters.

Traffic can exit and re-enter at Outer Drive, according to MDOT. It’s unclear how long the freeway will be closed.

The freeway flooded earlier this year and was closed for days following heavy rains.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: