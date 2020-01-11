Southfield Freeway closed at Outer Drive due to flooding
Freeway closed in both directions
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – The Southfield Freeway (M-39) is closed at Outer Drive due to rising flood waters.
Traffic can exit and re-enter at Outer Drive, according to MDOT. It’s unclear how long the freeway will be closed.
The freeway flooded earlier this year and was closed for days following heavy rains.
North and Southbound Southfied Freeway is being closed for flooding at Outer Drive in Allen Park. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/1UBLfKGhoD— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 11, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.