Woman walks to hospital after being shot on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a bullet Sunday just before 1:45 p.m.

According to authorities, a woman was walking along Crusade Street near Liberal Street when she heard shots being fired and she felt pain in her body. Police said she was struck by a bullet from someone randomly firing shots.

She was able to walk to a local hospital where she is temporary serious condition.

Police said the random gunfire also struck a home in the 15600 block of Manning Street.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.