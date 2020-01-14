Man arrested after woman fatally shot on Detroit’s east side, police say

DETROIT – A man was arrested in connection with the death of a woman who was shot multiple times in the face and body in Detroit, police said.

The shooting happened at 1:34 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Hayes and Houston Whitter streets on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities.

A woman in her 30s or 40s was found with gunshot wounds on her face and body, officials said.

Police took one man into custody.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.