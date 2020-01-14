Woman shot and killed on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Homicide investigators from the Detroit Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s east side.

According to police, a woman was shot in a car on Whittier and Kelly. She then drove about 100 yards down the road, near the intersection of Whittier and Hayes early Tuesday morning.

At this time we do not know an age of the woman or any of the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Local 4 has a reporter at the scene.

