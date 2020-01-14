Police: Driver arrested in Dearborn Heights after fleeing scene of fatal car crash

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A man was arrested in Dearborn Heights after fleeing the scene of a fatal crash on Detroit’s west side, officials said.

Two cars were involved in a crash around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of West Warren Avenue and Evergreen Road, according to authorities.

A 34-year-old man driving a blue or gray Nissan Altima was killed in the crash, police said.

The driver of a green Jeep Cherokee involved in the crash fled on foot into Dearborn Heights, authorities said. He was located and taken into custody, officers said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.