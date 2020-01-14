Woman found dead in vehicle riddled with bullets on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A woman was found dead early Tuesday in a bullet-riddled vehicle on Detroit’s east side.

The woman was shot in the face and body multiple times at 1:34 a.m. in the area of Hayes and Houston Whitter streets. The victim victim was shot near Al’s Furniture, which was heavily damaged by bullets.

“This is even hurting the business. That’s an expensive mirror right there and these windows are expensive, too. People really aren’t caring about their communities nowadays,” said Edgar Davis, who lives near the scene.

Police said the victim is in her 30s or 40s.

A man was taken into custody, police said. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.