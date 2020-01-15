Family seeks answers after attack leaves Detroit man dead

DETROIT – A Detroit man died last month after an unknown person attacked him.

Joel Frost, 46, returned to his home in the 15300 block of Whitcomb on Dec. 17, 2019, with trauma to his face. He told his roommate he was attacked in the area of Fenkell Avenue and Greenfield Road.

His roommate urged him to seek medical care, but he declined and rested on the couch. His roommate said he found him dead when he went to check on him about 3 a.m. the next morning.

Authorities confirmed Frost died as a result of his injuries. The person responsible for Frost’s death has never been found.

“We miss him. We just want answers. We want closure,” said Sarah Gray, Frost’s sister.

Frost’s family said he studied structural engineering at Lawrence Technological Institute. He wanted to take over his family’s structure business but a disability prevented him from doing so. He did landscaping until he retired. Frost enjoyed reading the Bible and attended Warren Community Church.

“It’s one of those things that’s going to haunt us for a long time, and we just want to know why and who did this,” said Wyatt Gray, Frost’s nephew.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information.

“He would never do anything intentionally to cause harm to anyone,” said Tanya Skinner, a family-friend. “Please you know you can stay anonymous. Please help this family find closure for this kind man.”

Anyone with information about Frost’s death is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.