Police identify woman found dead in vehicle riddled with bullets on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police have identified the woman who was found dead early Tuesday in a bullet-riddled vehicle on Detroit’s east side.

Vanita Denise Gray, 52, was shot multiple times at 1:34 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Hayes and Houston Whitter streets, according to authorities. She was found near Al’s Furniture, which was heavily damaged by bullets.

Gray died from a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

A man was taken into custody, officials said.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.