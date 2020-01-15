34ºF

Police identify woman found dead in vehicle riddled with bullets on Detroit’s east side

Vanita Gray shot multiple times in face, body

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Vanita Denise Gray
Vanita Denise Gray (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police have identified the woman who was found dead early Tuesday in a bullet-riddled vehicle on Detroit’s east side.

Vanita Denise Gray, 52, was shot multiple times at 1:34 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Hayes and Houston Whitter streets, according to authorities. She was found near Al’s Furniture, which was heavily damaged by bullets.

Gray died from a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

A man was taken into custody, officials said.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

