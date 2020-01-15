Study: Corvette most held onto car in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – The average American keeps their car for 7 years, but others hold on just a little longer.
That’s according to iSeeCars.com whose researchers analyzed which cars are held onto by owners for 15 years or more in the Metro Detroit area. They analyzed more than 3,500 cars from model years 1981-2004 sold in 2019.
The vehicle most likely to be held onto is the Chevrolet Corvette, with 18.4 percent.
|Rank
|Model
|% 15+ year Old cars Kept by Original Owners
|1
|Chevrolet Corvette
|18.4%
|2
|Toyota Highlander
|15%
|3
|Toyota RAV4
|14.8%
|4
|Honda Odyssey
|13.9%
|5
|Toyota Corolla
|13.5%
Other findings from the study (view here):
