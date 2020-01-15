37ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

37ºF

Local News

Study: Corvette most held onto car in Metro Detroit

Metro Detroit drivers hold onto their Corvettes for 15 years or more

Susana Hernandez

Tags: Corvette, Chevrolet, Detroit, Local, Metro Detroit, Cars, Honda, iSeeCars.com, Toyota
The 2019 Chevrolet ZR1 Corvette convertible
The 2019 Chevrolet ZR1 Corvette convertible (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The average American keeps their car for 7 years, but others hold on just a little longer.

That’s according to iSeeCars.com whose researchers analyzed which cars are held onto by owners for 15 years or more in the Metro Detroit area. They analyzed more than 3,500 cars from model years 1981-2004 sold in 2019.

The vehicle most likely to be held onto is the Chevrolet Corvette, with 18.4 percent.

RankModel% 15+ year Old cars Kept by Original Owners
1Chevrolet Corvette18.4%
2Toyota Highlander15%
3Toyota RAV414.8%
4Honda Odyssey13.9%
5Toyota Corolla13.5%

Other findings from the study (view here):

  • Average length of ownership among most popular cars
  • New passenger cars owners keep the longest
  • New pickup trucks owners keep the longest
  • New SUV owners keep the longest

Read More:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.