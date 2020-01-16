Crew doing sewer work in Detroit dig up mystery when grave marker uncovered

DETROIT – A crew doing sewer work Wednesday in Detroit dug up a grave marker.

The headstone, which has the name “Nancy L. Walker” on it, was found under Auburn Street. It shows walker was born in September 1920 and died in February 1987.

It is unknown how long the stone has been buried or how it got there.

Police were called to the scene to make sure there were no remains also buried. They seemed confident that the stone was the only thing there, but they took it to be investigated further.

In the meantime, the crew that found the marker is trying to locate the family of Nancy L. Walker.