‘America’s Got Talent’ host Terry Crews reflects on success of Detroit Youth Choir ahead of auditions

DETROIT – Local performers again have the chance to make it on “America’s Got Talent” following the Detroit Youth Choir’s long run on the show last year.

Auditions will be held Jan. 21 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Host Terry Crews recently reflected on the choir’s success.

“The Detroit Youth Choir and how far they’ve gone and what they’ve done since “America’s Got Talent,” this is what the whole contest is about," he said. "They are now world famous.”

Crews, a Flint native, gave DYC the golden buzzer, a moment that brought him and many others to tears. And he said he would love to give that buzzer to more Detroit talent.

“Detroit, Michigan has so much talent. I try to tell everybody. Man, from athletic, all the way to entertainment, everything. This is Motown. This is where it came from," Crews said. “I would love to give it (the golden buzzer) to another person from Detroit, for real."

Hear more from Crews in the video above.