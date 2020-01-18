Detroit bikers brave snow blizzard to raise money for good cause

DETROIT – On Saturday, there was heavy snow, sleet and rain accompanied by stuck drivers spinning out in areas.

Additionally, something else happened that you would not expect during a winter storm.

Local 4 cameras caught footage of conditions in communities during the snowstorm. Snow covered streets where drivers were getting stuck. Drivers had a tough time on area highways.

Todd Scott, a local man, was right in the middle of it all, only he was on a bike.

Scott is from Royal Oak and he along with a group were caught riding through the mess in Detroit. Bake Alley Bikes on Cass happened to schedule its annual Bike in the Blizzard fundraiser Saturday. An actual blizzard happened to fall on that day.

With every mile the men and women braved through the conditions money was raised for a great cause.