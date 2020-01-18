When will the snow start in Metro Detroit? Check the live radar

DETROIT – Snow is forecasted to start falling in Metro Detroit late Friday and continue into Saturday.

Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Wasthenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties are under a Winter Storm Warning from midnight to noon Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued St. Clair, Lapeer, Genesee and Sanilac counties.

Southeast Michigan will get 5-8 inches of snow.

The heaviest snow is expected between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday before tapering off.