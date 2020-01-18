25ºF

When will the snow start in Metro Detroit? Check the live radar

5-8 inches expected

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

The weather radar at 9 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2020.
DETROIT – Snow is forecasted to start falling in Metro Detroit late Friday and continue into Saturday.

View the live radar here.

Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Wasthenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties are under a Winter Storm Warning from midnight to noon Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued St. Clair, Lapeer, Genesee and Sanilac counties.

Southeast Michigan will get 5-8 inches of snow.

The heaviest snow is expected between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday before tapering off.

