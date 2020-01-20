GreenSpace Café in Ferndale to close Feb. 1

FERNDALE, Mich. – After four years in business, GreenSpace Café in Ferndale has announced it will close permanently on Feb. 1.

According to the popular vegan restaurant Facebook page, the decision was made due to issues with the landlord, the lease and finances, leaving “no other options.”

"We are deeply grateful to our amazing staff over these years, current and past, and our amazing customers,” the Facebook post said. “Alas, the healthy plant food market is still tiny even if vibrant and growing.”

Dr. Joel Kahn and his family will keep GreenSpace & Go on Woodward in Royal Oak open.

Gift cards will be honored at the Ferndale location until the restaurant closes.