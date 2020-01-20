How to get free condoms from the Detroit Health Department

DETROIT – Residents of Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park are able to get free condoms.

The Detroit Health Department provides residents with a package of 12 condoms. The condoms, which can be ordered online, arrive in a discreet package.

“They can just go online to the Detroit website and they’ll get the condoms delivered right to their homes,” said Denise Fair, the Detroit Health Department chief public health officer.

The Health Department wants more people to know about the program, which is aimed at lowering the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.

“The city of Detroit is disproportionately affected by HIV and sexually transmitted infections. This is compared to southeast Michigan,” Fair said.

The program eliminates the need to go out and buy condoms, making them more accessible to those especially at risk for getting an STD -- teenagers.

“Youth between the ages of 13-24 have the highest exposure to STDs," Fair said.

Since April 2018, residents have been provided with 90,000 condoms through the program.

“If it is the flavored condom that they prefer, if it’s the colorful bright colors or if it’s the ribbed condoms, whatever it is they prefer -- we want to make sure it’s out in the community so they’re being used,” Fair said.

Click here to order free condoms.