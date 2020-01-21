Here’s how you can help name the iconic Frankenmuth Cheese Haus Mouse

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. – In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Frankenmuth Cheese Haus Mouse, the Mouse will finally get a name.

The Cheese Haus is holding a naming contest. From now until Feb. 2, name suggestions will be taken. Name suggestions can be provided at the store or on Facebook.

That list be narrowed down to the top four names. Voters will decide which of the four names is the best, and the winner will be announced in February.

The Mouse took up its spot outside the Cheese Haus in 1970, two years after the business opened on Main Street.