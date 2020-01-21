28ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

28ºF

Local News

Tesla can sell vehicles in Michigan under legal settlement

TOM KRISHER

Tags: Automotive, Business, Tesla, Ford, General Motors, Detroit, Michigan
The inside of a Tesla vehicle is viewed as it sits parked in a new Tesla showroom and service center in Red Hook, Brooklyn.
The inside of a Tesla vehicle is viewed as it sits parked in a new Tesla showroom and service center in Red Hook, Brooklyn. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) – Tesla will be able to sell and service its vehicles in the back yard of Detroit’s three automakers under a lawsuit settlement, a person briefed on the matter says.

The settlement between the office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Tesla is likely to be announced Wednesday, says the person who asked not to be identified because terms of the deal haven’t been made public.

The settlement would end a Tesla lawsuit against the state over a law that banned company owned stores and stopped Tesla from opening service centers.

The settlement could cause other states that have stopped Tesla from selling to follow suit.

Thousands of Teslas are on the roads in Michigan but must be sold and serviced out of nearby Ohio or another state.

The person says that under the deal the Teslas will have to be titled in another state and then transferred to Michigan.

Under the agreement, Tesla will sell and service the vehicles under a subsidiary, the person said.

The company now has what it calls a “gallery“ at a shopping mall in the Detroit suburb of Troy, Michigan. But employees there are now barred from talking about pricing or lease terms or from completing sales deals.

The agreement would allow Tesla to deliver vehicles in Michigan, the person said. Currently buyers have to leave the state to pick up their vehicles.

A message seeking comment was left with Nessel’s office.

Copyright 2020 by Associated Press - All rights reserved.