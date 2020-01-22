3 Detroit-area men arrested after police find 100+ fake cards, credit card skimmer during traffic stop

PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police found more than 100 fraudulent cards, a credit card skimmer and a firearm during a traffic stop Wednesday in Jackson County.

A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a car occupied by three men from Detroit area on I-94 in Parma Township at 9:10 a.m.

When searching the car, the skimmer, gun, and fraudulent credit cards, debit cards and gift cards were found.

The men, all in their early 20s, are being held at the Jackson County Jail. Charges may be brought against them, police said.