Driver hits tree along Grand River Avenue, rolls over toward I-96 in Lyon Township

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver had to be extracted from a car in Lyon Township after crashing into a tree along Grand River Avenue and rolling over toward I-96, police said.

Lyon Township firefighters were called to the scene Thursday night in the area of I-96 and Kent Lake Road.

Officials said a driver lost control of their car on Grand River Avenue, struck a tree and rolled over toward the highway.

The driver was wearing a seat belt, which saved their life, police said.

Crews arrived at the scene and found one person trapped in the car. They used extrication tools to remove them from the car, according to authorities.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital by medical officials. No details about their condition have been released.

The scene of a Jan. 23, 2020, rollover crash near I-96 in Lyon Township. (WDIV)