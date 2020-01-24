Two charged in shooting death of 58-year-old Detroit man

DETROIT – Two people have been charged in connection with the shooting death of 58-year-old Detroit resident, Brett Moore.

The announcement was made by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office Friday. Detroit resident Damariyon Keon Coleman and Warren resident D’Anthony Kendricks are facing charges of first degree murder and felony firearm. Both suspects are 17 years old.

According to the prosecutor’s office on Jan. 15 shortly before 10 a.m. Detroit officers responded to a shooting in the 8300 block of Smart Street in Detroit. When officers arrived Moore had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital by medics, but did not survive the shooting. An investigation by Detroit police led to the arrests of Coleman and Kendricks. Both suspects were arraigned on Jan. 23 in the 36th District Court.

They are scheduled back in court Feb. 2 at 8:30 a.m. for a probable cause conference and Feb. 13 at 1:30 a.m. for a preliminary examination.