Driver shot to death at stop sign in Detroit

DETROIT – A 31-year-old driver was killed Friday while stopped at a stop sign, Detroit police say.

According to police, on Friday at around 8:30 p.m. the victim was stopped at a stop sign in a black Dodge Durango at the corner of Robson and Fenkell when a white vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots.

The victim was struck and died at the scene. There is no information on possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.