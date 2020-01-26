36ºF

California patient is 4th US case of new virus from China

Three possible cases in Michigan

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES – Health officials in Los Angeles County have confirmed a fourth U.S. case of the new pneumonia-like virus from China.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Sunday the infected person presented themselves for care once they noticed that they were not feeling well and is currently receiving medical attention.

The person is a returning traveler from Wuhan City, China. The case comes on the heels of confirmed cases in Orange County, California, Washington state and Chicago.

Officials in 22 states including Michigan have sent samples to CDC for testing. There are three possible cases in Michigan.

