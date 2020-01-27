Gunman murders random person at Detroit gas station before killing himself, police say

DETROIT – A gunman murdered a random person inside a Detroit gas station before killing himself, according to authorities.

The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. Monday in the area of Fenkell Avenue and Greenfield Road on Detroit’s west side, officials said.

Police began investigating after two bodies were found at the Mobil gas station. People reported hearing shots fired before officers found the bodies.

Officials said a man at the gas station shot another person at random and then turned the gun on himself.

Family members of a man identified as DeMarco Early showed up, devastated at the news, police said.

It’s unclear if Early was the man with the weapon, police said. His family members said he deserved better.

“He didn’t mess with nobody,” a family member said. “He didn’t do nothing to nobody. He loved his family. He stayed across the street.”

A loved one crossed over police tape and had to be stopped by three officers as he ran toward the scene, which involved his cousin, according to authorities.

The gas station is a Project Green Light location, so there are cameras all around. Police are going to check the footage before releasing more information.