Man facing 14 felonies in connection with Dearborn shooting turns himself in, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – The “armed and dangerous” man who faces 14 felony charges in connection with a Dearborn shooting has turned himself in, according to authorities.

Jimmy L. Mitchell, 25, who was named a person of interest in the case, turned himself in Monday afternoon at the Dearborn Police Department, officials said.

“The community is a safer place with this subject in custody," Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. "I am grateful to the hard-working men and women of this department and our regional partners for a job well done.”

On Jan. 19, prosecutors approved a 14-count felony complaint against Mitchell. He is charged with first-degree home invasion, two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and five felony firearm violations.

He was arraigned Monday on those charges and remanded to the Wayne County Jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 7, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 14.

Shooting details

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Jan. 15 in the 24000 block of Boston Street, officials said.

A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

Mitchell was identified as a person of interest in connection with the shooting, and a