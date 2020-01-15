Police: Person of interest in Dearborn shooting considered ‘armed and dangerous’

DEARBORN, Mich. – The person of interest in a Dearborn shooting is considered “armed and dangerous,” according to police.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 24000 block of Boston Street, officials said.

A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

Jimmy L. Mitchell, 25, has been identified as a person of interest in connection with the shooting, authorities said. He is known to frequent Detroit, Hamtramck and Dearborn Heights, officials said.

Mitchell is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, according to authorities.

Dearborn police said Mitchell is considered armed and dangerous.

“Safety is our top priority, and accordingly, it is my hope and request that family and friends will encourage this subject to turn himself in,” Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said.

Anyone who has information on Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to call Dearborn police at 313-943-2241.