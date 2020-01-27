Metro Detroit teen at center of life support battle dies at 16

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A Metro Detroit teen, who was at the center of a life support dispute, passed away on Friday, according to his family.

Titus Jermain Cromer Jr., 16, had been at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak after suffering an injury in October 2019.

His family has been involved in a dispute with the hospital after they were told Cromer had lost all brain function and would be taken off life support. The family filed a federal lawsuit against the hospital to keep Cromer on life support.

In late December 2019, a judge authorized an agreement to allow Cromer Jr. to receive a procedure and transfer to a rehab facility.

A similar situation involving a child declared brain-dead arose in September when 14-year-old Bobby Reyes had a severe asthma attack that put him in the hospital.

Reyes’ family fought to keep him on life support at Mott’s Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, but the life support was eventually removed after a legal battle. Reyes died Oct. 15.