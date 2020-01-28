Hit-and-run crash in Southwest Detroit leaves mother in coma

DETROIT – A family is pleading for the driver who hit a mother earlier this month to come forward.

Jamie Erickson has been in a coma since she was struck while crossing Dix Road near Springwells Street in Southwest Detroit.

Erickson’s sister-in-law, Tracy Reynolds, said the mother of three would get up at the same time every morning to head to work. Erickson was walking at about 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 10 when someone hit her and fled.

“They probably just freaked out and got scared, but if that’s the case they can still come forward,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said Erickson’s youngest children, who are both 3, keep asking where she is.

“They haven’t seen their mom or heard from their mom since the accident,” she said.

Reynolds said she doesn’t know what to tell the children because they are so young. She is hopeful someone with information about the crash will submit a tip.

“Whoever did this really needs to turn themselves in. If anyone knows any information, they can please call," Reynolds said. "It would be anonymous. You don’t have to leave your name.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.