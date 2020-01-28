Northville teacher on leave after arrest for child sexual misconduct allegations

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – A Northville High School teacher is on leave after being arrested for child sexual misconduct allegations.

Parents were sent a letter Monday from the district’s superintendent that informed them that a male teacher is on administrative leave after his arrest. The district does not believe the allegations involve a Northville student, but the teacher will remain on leave during the investigation.

The district is working with police to see if there are any other victims, both in and out of the district.

The teacher’s name has not been released because he has not been charged. He was expected to be charged Tuesday afternoon.