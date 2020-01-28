Northville Public Schools teacher arrested

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – A Northville Public Schools teacher is in custody and could be facing serious criminal charges.

Families of students that attend Northville Schools were notified Monday morning.

The Superintendent said one of the male high school teachers has been arrested and is under administrative leave upon further review.

No details have been released on the type of allegations the teacher is facing. He could be arraigned as early as Tuesday.

Here is the letter sent to parents from the district:

Dear Northville Public Schools Families,

In keeping with our district’s ongoing commitment to communicate with our parents and community members on matters of concern to our families, it is with a heavy heart that I inform you that one of our male high school teachers was arrested this morning, in anticipation of potential criminal charges.

The district was notified by the authorities of the individual’s arrest this morning, with the directive that more specific communication could only take place following arraignment which is anticipated to take place within the next few days. We do not have any reason to believe, at this time, that the allegations and charges involve any Northville student.

Upon learning of these serious allegations, the teacher was placed on administrative leave, pending our review of the situation and completion of the criminal process. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and guided by their directives relating to information we may release and any other steps that may be taken to ensure student safety.

Once the arraignment takes place, and we are able to communicate more specific information, we will do so to the extent permitted by law. Please know that we recognize that it is difficult to receive

limited information. We are mindful of keeping health and safety of all students at the forefront, while also respecting the privacy and due process rights of those involved. As in any serious matter,

our primary concern is for the safety, health and well-being of our students, staff and families, and assure you that we will put support systems in place as necessary or appropriate as information becomes available.

Thank you, as always, for your understanding, as we work collectively with you, and our community partners to meet the needs of our students, our staff, and our families.

Sincerely,

Mary Kay Gallagher Tony Koski

Superintendent Principal, Northville High School