Pistons honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant with pre-game tribute

Bryant killed in helicopter crash

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Kobe Bryant, No. 24 on the Los Angeles Lakers, looks on against the Washington Wizards in the first half of a game at Verizon Center on Dec. 2, 2015. (2015 Getty Images)

DETROIT – NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Southern California.

The Pistons wore No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys with “Bryant” on the back during 24 seconds of silence before Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

