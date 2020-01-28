Pistons honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant with pre-game tribute
Bryant killed in helicopter crash
DETROIT – NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Southern California.
The Pistons wore No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys with “Bryant” on the back during 24 seconds of silence before Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
24 seconds and 8 seconds for #24 and #8. pic.twitter.com/CsaB1tYVfu— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 28, 2020
The Pistons all wore Motor City jerseys that had No. 8 or No. 24 on the front with “Bryant” on the back. pic.twitter.com/9jDckhCy3Y— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2020
The Pistons wore No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys with "Bryant" on the back during 24 seconds of silence before tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/RLqWzqqm6t— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 28, 2020
The Pistons players’ tribute to Mamba. pic.twitter.com/WZyfw7NM7O— Johnny Kane (@JohnnyKaneFSD) January 28, 2020
- Michigan coach Juwan Howard shares memories of Kobe Bryant
- Aviation experts suspect Bryant’s pilot got lost in the fog
- Pistons pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant after deadly helicopter crash
- Los Angeles unites in grief for adopted son Kobe Bryant
- Kobe Bryant’s death leaves NBA players, others in shock
- Kobe Bryant’s daughter: unmatched work ethic, constant smile
- In Europe, Kobe Bryant recalled for his ‘Italian qualities’
- 2004 Pistons championship team reacts to tragic death of Kobe Bryant
- Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in copter crash, 7 others dead
- Reaction to the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant
- Kobe Bryant was almost traded to Detroit in 1999
- Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash, officials confirm
- 5 Sweet Moments Between Kobe Bryant and Gigi
- Gianna Bryant, 13, was going to carry on a basketball legacy
- Kobe Bryant was great at basketball, but he also won an Oscar
- Woods stunned to learn of Kobe Bryant’s death
- San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors let shot clock run to honor Kobe Bryant
- Kobe Bryant left deep legacy in LA sports, basketball world
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.