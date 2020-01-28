Pistons honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant with pre-game tribute

DETROIT – NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Southern California.

The Pistons wore No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys with “Bryant” on the back during 24 seconds of silence before Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

24 seconds and 8 seconds for #24 and #8. pic.twitter.com/CsaB1tYVfu — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 28, 2020

