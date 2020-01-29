Man faces charges after Garden City bank robbed at gunpoint

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – A man is facing charges after police say he robbed a bank in Garden City at gunpoint Wednesday.

Michael Allen Harris is charged with bank robbery, armed robbery, assault with intent to rob while armed, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of felony firearm.

Police said a call was received around 1:45 p.m. about an armed robbery at the DFCU Financial on Merriman Road, near Warren Road.

When officers arrived, they saw a man who matched the description of the robber and a foot pursuit ensued. When police caught the man, later identified as Harris, they said they recovered a handgun, ski mask and money taken during the robbery.

Harris’ bond was set at $500,000. He remains in police custody.