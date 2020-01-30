Man charged with making terroristic threat against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – An Oakland County man is in jail, accused of making threats against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

State police said the 72-year-old Groveland Township man made multiple threats over the phone before he was arrested. Michigan State Police Lieutenant Mike Shaw said the man made his presence known at Benson’s Lansing office.

Her office called police and reported that they had an individual who had left a voicemail and then actually talked to a person in the office, making threats against Benson over policy decisions.

It’s unclear which policies he took issue with. Police said he was cooperative when police served him with a search warrant. Police said there were some weapons located during the execution of the search warrant.

“You may be upset the country’s divided. You may disagree with somebody’s political opinions, but if you make a threat of violence towards anyone, or any person, or any place, we take that very seriously,” Shaw said.

The man has been charged with making a terroristic threat. He is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.