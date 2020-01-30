Riverview police: Missing 17-year-old girl believed to be in danger

RIVERVIEW, Mich. – Riverview police believe a missing 17-year-old girl is in danger.

Police said Summer Marie Johnson was last seen leaving Riverview Community High School on foot. Johnson does not have a cellphone with her, and police said she may have a cognitive impairment.

Johnson is white with brown hair and green eyes. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 103 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black jacket and a dark-colored shirt. Johnson had a black backpack with a pirate logo on it, police said.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s location is asked to contact police at 734-281-4222.