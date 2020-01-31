MDOC: Detroit man improperly released from jail in Ohio

DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) is looking for a prisoner who was improperly released by Ohio authorities.

Talleon Stephon Brazil was serving time at the Saginaw Correctional Facility when he was picked up by the Scioto County Sheriff’s office in Portsmouth, Ohio on Jan. 14 to face drug-related charges, according to police.

Police released him on Jan. 21 improperly on bail. He was picked up by members of his family and brought back to the Detroit area, police said. Police were notified of the error Thursday. Police contacted Brazil’s family and said he must turn himself in immediately.

So far, he has not done so.

Brazil was sentenced to 15-40 years in prison Feb. 26, 2010 in Wayne County for unarmed robbery, carjacking, felony firearms, possession of weapons by a felon and delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance, said police.

He is 31 years old, 5 feet 7 inches and about 205 pounds. Citizens are warned to not approach him and should contact law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information on Brazil’s whereabouts should immediately call 911.