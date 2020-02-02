Man mistakenly released from custody apprehended in Detroit

DETROIT – The manhunt for Talleon Stephon Brazil ended Saturday when he was apprehended by authorities in Detroit.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Brazil was improperly released on bail by Ohio authorities Jan. 21.

ORIGINAL STORY: MDOC: Detroit man improperly released from jail in Ohio

Brazil was sentenced to 15-40 years in prison in Wayne County in 2010 for unarmed robbery, carjacking, felony firearms, possession of weapons by a felon and delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance, said police.

The search for Brazil began Thursday when Ohio authorities informed the MDOC he had been released by mistake.

MDOC said Brazil was taken into custody at about 4 p.m. Saturday after authorities found him in a Detroit home.

Brazil could face additional charges related to his time eluding police, MDOC said. He is still facing charges in Ohio.