Mount Clemens Community Schools provide hometown feel

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Mount Clemens Community Schools is a hometown district that provides a hometown feel.

“Our school district is almost 200 years old, so we have strong roots here,” parents Thomas Barnes said. "We’re generations of families that have all graduated from these high schools.

“You come here and everybody knows your name,” Macomb County Comunity Schools board member Jeanine Walker said. “You’re not a number.”

Walker said the classes are smaller, so students get individualized attention. She said students work better in smaller group settings.

“We have a full array of services to help students -- the whole student,” Superintendent Teresa Davis said. “So it’s not just the academic.”

