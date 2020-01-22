Test results at Detroit, Sanilac County properties owned by Gary Sayers show no hexavalent chromium

DETROIT – Initial test results from a Detroit property and Sanilac County property owned by a businessman who spawned a county-wide contamination investigation show no threats to public health.

When a green ooze was found on I-696 in Madison Heights last month was identified as , an investigation unfolded.

That substance was coming from the condemned Electro-Plating Services, so crews started checking other properties owned by that business’ owner, Gary Sayers. Sayers is in prison after he pleaded guilty to storing hazardous waste without a permit.

Officials said tests taken at Sayers’ Deckerville property and the Commonwealth Industry building in Detroit did not show hexavalent chromium.

Heavy metals were detected at the Commonwealth building. That will need to be disposed of as non-hazardous waste, but it is not a health concern. Silver, mercury and chromium were found in the soil at the Deckerville property, but the levels weren’t high enough to cause a public health issue.

PFAS test results are expected next week.

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances are part of a group of chemicals used globally during the past century in manufacturing, firefighting and thousands of common household and other consumer products. There’s been a growing concern about the effects high concentrations can have on human health.