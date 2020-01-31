32ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

32ºF

Local News

Woman injured in stabbing during fight in Detroit

Man, woman were arguing

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Stabbing, Crime, Local, Wayne County, Puritan Street, Fight, Detroit Police, DPD, Detroit's West Side
photo

DETROIT – A stabbing early Friday in Detroit left a woman in serious condition, police said.

Police said a man and woman got into an argument in the 8940 block of Puritan Street at about 5 a.m. The woman was stabbed several times.

The man told police the woman stabbed herself while they were fighting over the knife.

The man is in custody. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: