Woman injured in stabbing during fight in Detroit
Man, woman were arguing
DETROIT – A stabbing early Friday in Detroit left a woman in serious condition, police said.
Police said a man and woman got into an argument in the 8940 block of Puritan Street at about 5 a.m. The woman was stabbed several times.
The man told police the woman stabbed herself while they were fighting over the knife.
The man is in custody. The incident remains under investigation.
