15th annual Winter Blast returns to Downtown Detroit next weekend

DETROIT – The Quicken Loans Winter Blast returns to Downtown Detroit next weekend with plenty of fun for the whole family.

The festivities begin Feb. 7 at Campus Martius Park. Admission to Winter Blast is free.

The weekend includes live music from numerous performers, such as headliners Larry Lee & The Back In The Day Band, Alise King and The Persuasion Band.

Check out the full entertainment schedule below.

There will also be free ice skating at the Frankenmuth Rink, a learn to ski and snowboard experience, a large winter slide, a zip line, marshmallow roasting stations, a Polar Plunge and a food truck rally.

Enjoy food from A Taste of Nawlins, Baked Delicious, Big Mike’s Mexican Trailer, Mr. Deep Fried, Chick-A-Dee Fried Chicken, Crepe De Twah-Sweet & Savory Crepes, Detroit Panzerotti, Imperial Ferndale, Mercurio Foods Elephant Ear, Mercurio Foods Grab, Mercurio Foods Popper, Niko’s Gyros, Soaring Eagle Cuisine Machine and The Lobster Truck.

Click here for more information about what’s planned.

Entertainment schedule:

MICHIGAN LOTTERY STAGE

FRIDAY, FEB. 7

6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Leaving Lifted (Reggae/Rock)

8:00 - 9:15 p.m. Ben Sharkey (Jazz/Pop)

9:45 - 11:00 p.m. Larry Lee & The Back In The Day Band (Funk/Soul)

SATURDAY, FEB. 8

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Soul Pepper (Blues/Rock)

1:00 - 2:00 p.m. KLR & The Saints (Acoustic/Pop)

2:30 - 3:30 p.m. The Fernwoods (Alternative)

4:00 - 5:00 p.m. Adam Plomaritas (Rock/Soul)

5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Raye Williams (Country/R&B)

7:00 - 8:00 p.m. Cast-Iron Cornbread (Country/Rock)

8:30 - 9:30 p.m. Daylight Sinners (Rock/Classic Rock)

10:00 - 11:00 p.m. Alise King (R&B/Soul)

SUNDAY, FEB. 9

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Nick Juno (Folk Rock)

1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Sara Marie Barron (Soul/Pop)

2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Lucy’s Brown Seville (Blues/Soul)

4:00 - 5:00 p.m. Alan Turner (Country/Rock)

5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Laura Rain & The Caesars (R&B/Soul)

7:00 - 8:00 p.m. The Persuasion Band (Cover Band/Top 40)

TCF BANK MUSIC STAGE

FRIDAY, FEB. 7

5:00 - 7:00 p.m. DJ Head (Rhythmic)

7:00 - 9:00 p.m. DJ Seoul & T.Linder from Detroit Techno Militia (Techno/Electronic/House)

7:00 - 11:00 p.m. Motor City Dance Academy (Street Dance)

9:00 - 11:00 p.m. Movement Presents Mister Joshooa (Techno/House)

SATURDAY, FEB. 8

11:00 - 11:45 a.m. Jason Hudy: Mesmerizing Magic

12:00 - 12:45 p.m. Michigan Science Center

1:00 - 1:45 p.m. The Fairy Godmother of Music (Kids Music)

2:30 - 3:15 p.m. Detroit Circus

3:30 - 3:50 p.m. Character Meet & Greet with Sonic the Hedgehog

4:00 - 4:45 p.m. Michigan Science Center

5:00 - 6:00 p.m. The Detroit School of Rock and Pop Music – Acoustic Showcase

6:15 - 7:15 p.m. Taneen (Pop/R&B)

7:30 - 9:00 p.m. Amp Fiddler (Funk/Soul)

8:00 - 11:00 p.m. Motor City Dance Academy (Street Dance)

9:00 - 11:00 p.m. Movement Presents Andrea Ghita (Techno/House)

SUNDAY, FEB. 9

11:00 - 11:45 a.m. Jason Hudy: Mesmerizing Magic

12:00 - 12:45 p.m. Michigan Science Center

1:00 - 1:45 p.m. The Fairy Godmother of Music

2:30 - 3:15 p.m. Detroit Circus

3:30 - 3:50 p.m. Character Meet & Greet with Sonic the Hedgehog

4:00 - 4:45 p.m. Michigan Science Center

5:00 - 6:00 p.m. The Detroit School of Rock and Pop Music – Acoustic Showcase

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Dueling Pianos International