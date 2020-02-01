Delta moving up its suspension of flights between the US and China in response to coronavirus

US – Delta is moving up its suspension of flights between the US and China in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline will now suspend flights beginning Sunday, Feb. 2. Previously, Delta had announced suspension of flights to begin on Thursday. The move follows a Department of Health and Human Services ban on US China travel beginning Sunday.

Delta joins fellow major carriers American and United in canceling flights in response to the global health crisis.

Delta expects its US China flights to remain suspended at least through April 30th. China is reporting that the death toll has risen to 259 with more than 11,700 confirmed cases.

