Local News

48-year-old man shot at gas station on Detroit’s east side

No word on condition of victim

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

DETROIT – Police are working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding a shooting on Detroit’s east side that happened Saturday night.

That’s where a man was shot at a Citgo gas station on east McNichols Road near John R. Street.

We’re told the victim is a 48-year-old man. Police transported him to the hospital.

There is no word on his condition. Detroit police are also investigating a shooting on the city’s west side.

Police say two men were shot Saturday night on Hartwell Street in a neighborhood near Fenkell and Schaefer Highway.

The victims are 28 and 29 years old. They are both expected to survive.

