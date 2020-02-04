36ºF

Bloomfield Township police search for man linked to road rage incident involving gun

Man considered person of interest

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A person of interest in a road rage incident in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Bloomfield Township police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a road rage incident involving a gun, officials said.

The incident started in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station at 4890 West Maple Road near Franklin Road, according to authorities. Police did not disclose when it happened.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo above is asked to call Bloomfield Township police at 248-433-7755.

